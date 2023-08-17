Jim McGuinness set for sensational return as Donegal manager

JIM McGUINNESS IS set for a dramatic return as manager of the Donegal footballers, nine years after stepping away from the job.

The 42 understands that McGuinness is in pole position for the vacant manager’s job, representing a major boost for Donegal following a chaotic season with saw Paddy Carr stepping down as boss after just five months, with Aidan O’Rourke taking over for the remainder of the season.

The return of McGuinness would be a hugely popular appointment.

During his previous spell as manager from 2011-2014, the Glenties clubman led Donegal to a famous All-Ireland win in 2012 and also won three Ulster SFC titles.

This year, a disappointing league campaign ended with Donegal losing their Division 1 status, before an Ulster SFC quarter-final exit at the hands of Down.

Donegal then advanced from the All-Ireland group stage before their summer ended with a 1-18 to 0-13 loss to Tyrone in the All-Ireland premlinerary quarter-finals.

The Donegal County Board appointed a five-man committee to hire a new manager last month, and McGuinness’s return to the hot seat now appears imminent.

