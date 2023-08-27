Jim McGuinness's second coming: Uefa Pro Licence adds a new dimension to Donegal return

CELTIC WAS WHERE their paths first crossed, and Jim McGuinness had the room in the palm of his hand.

James Scott was across the water for a course or conference, the Republic of Ireland U17 women’s manager can’t quite recall.

McGuinness was working at the Glasgow outfit at the time, and presenting to a group of other coaches and football professionals.

“I remember the start of the presentation was very scientific and this and that, but by the end of it I remember the whole room was just absolutely silent,” Scott tells The 42.

“It was like he was in a dressing room and everyone was like, ‘Woah.’”

The pair were later on the same FAI Uefa Pro Licence course, the 20-strong cohort graduating in 2022.

Returning Donegal GAA manager McGuinness originally started with a different group, but landed a job as head coach of US outfit Charlotte Independence in early 2019. Upon his return to these shores, he picked up where he left off.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United manager Tim Clancy was also on the second course, who had a very different experience amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The two things that would stand about Jim is he has a huge presence,” Clancy recalls.

Advertisement

“John O’Shea was on the course, Carlo Cudicini, big professional figures. Jim had a presence about him, you could see that everybody respected him and he could hold the room. Just a big, big presence when he’s in the room and in the vicinity of a conversation.

“The other thing is how intelligent he is. He’s a very, very intelligent man, emotionally intelligent as well. They were probably the two biggest things that I noticed from him throughout the two years.”

“A lot of our courses were online because of Covid so it was difficult because you weren’t in the room [together] a lot,” he continues. “But when Jim did speak or present, he’d get everyone’s attention.

“He’s just a really, really nice man as well. Whenever you’re in his company you can tell that he’s a really good man, and obviously he’s very, very determined. He did some presentations and he spoke about his first time when he turned up to the Donegal job and you could tell from session one in his approach that he spoke about, you could see that he was very, very determined with how he wanted to do things. You could see why they were successful and I have no doubt going back in with Donegal that he can get them flying again.”

Clancy and Scott echo one another’s words unbeknownst to one another.

Similar traits of McGuinness’s struck them both.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO McGuinness watching a game with his Pro Licence group, including Clancy and Scott. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“He has that thing when he walks into a room… that presence,” Scott picks up. “He comes across as a real leader and someone that you want to play for, and will get the most out of players.

“He’d be presenting to us, a bit about sports psychology, culture and environment and so on – and how he gets people together. He seems like a person that goes above and beyond and he has a really good emotional intelligence so that makes a really, really good connection with players. He has a vision and gets everyone behind him.”

McGuinness appeared to do just that in Donegal, changing the mindset and morale of a struggling group and transforming them to All-Ireland winners in 2012.

Across his four years at the helm, he steered his native county to three Ulster finals and a pair of All-Ireland final appearances.

The Glenties man is set for his second coming, having climbed the soccer ladder ever since.

Aside from Celtic and Charlotte Independence, he has had stints at Beijing Guoan and Derry City. It will be interesting to see if his colourful time in other codes has an impact on his approach to Gaelic football, and how those skills will transfer back.

Scott sees that crossover quite a lot; coaches trying to find an edge or new dimension.

“In terms of the fluidity, formations, even goalkeepers now in Gaelic football have nearly become an outfield player which is very much a trend of the goalkeeper in football,” he explains. “I think what you see is a lot of coaches taking on different sports and what they can learn from them.

“Jim will definitely bring that tactical side back into it. Even as it was, when he was with Donegal originally, he probably changed the scene of Gaelic football in terms of tactics, and now it will be interesting to see what he does next. That’s interesting for everyone.

“Probably his biggest thing is his emotional intelligence. That can go across sports but it’ll be interesting to see now what he’s taken from football and bringing into Gaelic football. I think it will be a little bit more about formation, tactics and going to go to gameplans and so on, so forth.”

Similarly, Clancy backs his former colleague to be a success in The Hills once more.

He has gathered no shortage of experience and skills around the globe in recent years.

“He worked at Celtic obviously, a huge club in world football. He had stints in China and America. For sure he’s got things he can take from each position that he was in,” Clancy concludes.

“The strength that Jim has and the way he can cross over to whatever industry or business or sport, he’s very much a leader. When he speaks, people will listen and he’s very respected. He’s got a big, big presence.

“I have no doubt that going back into GAA circles again, having been out of it for maybe 10 years or whatever it is, he will have the same impact again.”