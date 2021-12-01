U19 Republic of Ireland international signs for Cork City

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of Republic of Ireland underage goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran.

Corcoran, who has been capped by Ireland up to U19 level, joins the side having represented Wexford Youths last season. He has also been on the books with Dundalk and Preston North End.

The 19-year-old will provide another option between the sticks for manager Colin Healy along with David Harrington.

“Cork City is one of the biggest clubs in the country and always has been, so I am really excited to be coming down and joining the club,” Corcoran told the club website.

“I know Colin very well from the international set-up and I am really excited to get going.

“When I got the phone call to come down, I thought it was a great opportunity and one I wanted to grab with both hands, a no-brainer to be honest. Even from playing in Turner’s Cross earlier this year, the atmosphere was unbelievable and I can’t wait to get going and play in front of the fans.

“I think Colin has the team going in the right direction and I think that is only going to get better next year. Things are looking up and I definitely expect us to push on next year.”

City boss Healy added:

“We have signed a very good goalkeeper in Jimmy. He has been an underage international and he has played a good number of senior games for his age, so he has a bit of experience as well. He will add more quality and more competition in that area of the pitch, so it is another good signing for us.”