Tributes paid after passing of Cork All-Ireland winner Jimmy Brohan

CORK GAA STALWART, and President of the Blackrock GAA club, Jimmy Brohan has died.

Jimmy was an All-Ireland winner with the Cork hurlers in 1954 and was part of the team who lost out to Wexford in the 1956 final. He was also a selector with the Cork Senior Hurling three in a row side of 1976, 1977 and 1978.

In 1986, Jimmy returned as selector when Cork won the All Ireland final. The team was captained by his nephew Tom Cashman.

He was involved in Blackrock’s count senior championship successes in 1956 and 1961. Jimmy served as a steward in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and at county grounds around Munster, while the Blackrock club also honoured him with the naming of ‘The Jimmy Brohan Hurling Alley.’

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Club President Jimmy Brohan. A legend of our club both on and off the pitch and friend and mentor to so many of us.



Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh a anam Dílis. pic.twitter.com/decKJhz5fc — Blackrock Hurling (@RockiesCork) September 19, 2023

“The death of Jimmy Brohan, President of Blackrock removes a gentleman who has given his club and county wonderful service as a player, selector and steward,” reads a statement on the Cork GAA website.

“Jimmy was a legend of Blackrock & Cork both on and off the pitch and a friend and mentor to many.

“Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh a anam Dilis.”

