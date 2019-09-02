Joey Barton brings Irish defender Jimmy Dunne to Fleetwood Town on loan

JIMMY DUNNE HAS completed another temporary move away from Burnley.

The 21-year-old centre-back, whose contact with the Premier League club is due to expire next summer, will spend the season on loan at League One club Fleetwood Town.

Although Dunne has yet to make his first-team debut for Burnley, the Louth native has accumulated senior experience during a series of loan spells.

Last season he had spells with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership and Sunderland in League One. The former Manchester United trainee also helped Accrington Stanley to achieve promotion from League Two in 2018.

“We are really pleased to boost our defensive ranks with the signing of Jimmy on loan for the season,” Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton told the club’s official website.

“Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience and knows the division, having spent time at Sunderland last season. We’re sure he will add to what is a really exciting squad, and we look forward to seeing his qualities in a Fleetwood Town shirt.”

Dunne is a former Republic of Ireland U21 international. He has also featured in the senior squad but is yet to win his first cap.

“It’s been good to be back and to learn from some top-class defenders,” he told Burnley FC’s website. “But it’s a good time to go out again and gain some further experience at first-team level.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge at Fleetwood and hopefully I can help them keep progressing in League One.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!