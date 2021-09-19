Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 19 September 2021
English football legend Jimmy Greaves dies at the age of 81

The Spurs and Chelsea great died at home on Sunday morning.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 10:26 AM
Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.
Image: Sean Dempsey/PA
Image: Sean Dempsey/PA

FORMER ENGLAND, TOTTENHAM and Chelsea striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81, Spurs have announced.

Greaves suffered a stroke in May 2015 which has left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech and Tottenham said he had died at home on Sunday morning.

The Premier League club said in a statement: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen. Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81.

“Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy’s strike rate was phenomenal. His Spurs return was 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970 – 220 goals in 321 league games, 32 goals in 36 FA Cup ties, five in just eight League Cup ties and nine in 14 European matches.”

