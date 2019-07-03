This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Double-winning ex-Cork City midfielder earns two-year deal at League One club

Jimmy Keohane has had his contract extended after impressing at Rochdale since his arrival in February.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,000 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4708369
Kilkenny native Jimmy Keohane has committed the next two years of his career to Rochdale.
Image: Rochdale AFC
Kilkenny native Jimmy Keohane has committed the next two years of his career to Rochdale.
Kilkenny native Jimmy Keohane has committed the next two years of his career to Rochdale.
Image: Rochdale AFC

IRISH MIDFIELDER JIMMY Keohane has been rewarded with a new two-year contract by English club Rochdale.

Keohane made a positive impression after joining the Greater Manchester outfit on a short-term deal in February following his departure from Cork City.

The 28-year-old played eight League One games as Rochdale avoided relegation by producing a strong run of results towards the end of the 2018-19 season.

They were steered away from the drop by former Cork City player Brian Barry-Murphy, who succeeded Keith Hill as manager in March when the club were five points adrift of safety.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” Keohane told Rochdale’s official website. “I’m looking forward to the times ahead and hopefully they can be successful ones. There’s a great feeling around.

“Brian [Barry-Murphy] and Lee [Riley] have put across their points of how they want us to play and that’s exciting. They’ve got a lot of fresh ideas and the way we’re going to try and play is exciting. It’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Keohane was a member of the Cork City side that won a Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017. The Kilkenny native spent two seasons with the Leesiders after joining them from Sligo Rovers.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie