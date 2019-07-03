Double-winning ex-Cork City midfielder earns two-year deal at League One club

Kilkenny native Jimmy Keohane has committed the next two years of his career to Rochdale.

IRISH MIDFIELDER JIMMY Keohane has been rewarded with a new two-year contract by English club Rochdale.

Keohane made a positive impression after joining the Greater Manchester outfit on a short-term deal in February following his departure from Cork City.

The 28-year-old played eight League One games as Rochdale avoided relegation by producing a strong run of results towards the end of the 2018-19 season.

They were steered away from the drop by former Cork City player Brian Barry-Murphy, who succeeded Keith Hill as manager in March when the club were five points adrift of safety.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” Keohane told Rochdale’s official website. “I’m looking forward to the times ahead and hopefully they can be successful ones. There’s a great feeling around.

“Brian [Barry-Murphy] and Lee [Riley] have put across their points of how they want us to play and that’s exciting. They’ve got a lot of fresh ideas and the way we’re going to try and play is exciting. It’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Keohane was a member of the Cork City side that won a Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017. The Kilkenny native spent two seasons with the Leesiders after joining them from Sligo Rovers.

