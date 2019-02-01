2017 double-winning Cork City midfielder signed by League One side

ROCHDALE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of versatile Irish midfielder Jimmy Keohane.

The Kilkenny native joins the League One side on a deal until the end of the season.

Keohane was a free agent after opting not to extend his time at Cork City, with whom he spent two seasons.

It marks a return to England for the 28-year-old, who previously had spells at Bristol City and Exeter City.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and contributing to the team as much as I can,” said Keohane, who started his career at Wexford Youths

“I’ve played for five-and-a-half years in England before, so I’m used to the EFL and it will be a good test in League One. It’s a welcoming group and the training has been good, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

After joining Cork City from Sligo Rovers ahead of the 2017 campaign, he helped the Leesiders to win a Premier Division and FAI Cup double.

John Caulfield’s side were unable to retain either trophy last season, but Keohane was one of their most consistent performers throughout 2018.

Rochdale are currently in the relegation zone in League One. Keohane joins former Cork City team-mates Ryan Delaney and Stephen Dooley at the Lancashire club.

