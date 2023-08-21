Jimmy Lee set to become new Limerick football manager

JIMMY LEE IS set to become the new Limerick football manager.

Lee, who has enjoyed great success in charge of Newcastle West, is poised to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Billy, at the helm. He’s in line to succeed Mark Fitzgerald, who took over on an interim basis after Ray Dempsey’s brief tenure.

Limerick GAA announced the proposed candidate yesterday. “The Football Appointment Group wish to bring forward Jimmy Lee for ratification as the new Limerick Senior Football Manager,” a statement read.

“Jimmy has vast experience with his club of Newcastle West winning two County Senior Championships and leading them to a Munster Senior Club Championship final last season. Jimmy was also involved in the Limerick Senior Football Management Team under Billy Lee.

“Details of the backroom team will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Billy Lee spent six years in charge of the Treaty, and oversaw promotion to Division 2 and a Munster final appearance in a memorable final season in the hot-seat.

They are now back in Division 3, while their 2023 Munster championship and Tailteann Cup tilts fell at the semi- and quarter-final stages respectively.