Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien out for 'a number of months' with neck injury

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN dealt a major injury blow with the news that Jimmy O’Brien faces an extended period on the sideline with a neck injury.

Leinster confirmed the news this afternoon with the Ireland international set to be unavailable “for a number of months,” meaning he will also miss the upcoming Six Nations.

News of O’Brien’s injury comes hot on the heels of confirmation that Connacht wing Mack Hansen will also miss the Six Nations due to a shoulder injury.

O’Brien was the man who replaced Hansen on the right wing during the World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand last year and having impressed on that occasion, O’Brien would have been among the favourites to slot into the number 14 shirt in Hansen’s absence.

However, O’Brien’s neck issue means Ireland boss Andy Farrell will have to assess his options on the wing, with World Cup squad member Keith Earls having retired from rugby after that tournament.

Ireland left wing James Lowe hasn’t played since the World Cup quarter-final due to a visit home to New Zealand and then managing a foot issue upon his return to Ireland.

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup Pool 4 game against Stade Français, Leinster said they will wait until later in the week before assessing co-captain James Ryan and making a decision on his selection for the game at the Aviva Stadium.

Ryan was withdrawn from the New Year’s Day clash with Ulster as a precaution.

Leinster back row Martin Moloney has been ruled out for several months with a neck injury, while Alex Soroka is out this week due to a foot injury incurred in training last week.

Charlie Ngatai (calf), Cormac Foley (shoulder), Ross Byrne (arm) and Jamie Osborne (shoulder) continue to be marked on the injured list for Leinster.