Jimmy O'Brien among latest trio to agree new Leinster deals

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JIMMY O’Brien is one of three players who have committed their future to Leinster by signing new contracts, the province announced on Tuesday.

O’Brien, 26, has made 68 appearances for Leinster since making his senior breakthrough in late 2018, scoring 20 tries.

He was handed his senior Ireland debut by Andy Farrell against South Africa last autumn and has gone on to win four more caps since, including two appearances in the Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign.

Ross Molony is another to agree a new deal, with the 28-year-old lock set to add even more appearances to the 160 he has made in blue to date.

Former Ireland U20 tighthead Thomas Clarkson has also signed an extension.