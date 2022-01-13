JJ Hanrahan set to join the Dragons from Clermont

CLERMONT OUT-HALF JJ Hanrahan will join Dragons next season.

Kerry native Hanrahan, 29, is set to sign a three-year deal with the Newport-based side and will compete for an out-half berth with Welsh talent Sam Davies.

Hanrahan’s second stint with Munster ended last summer when he and the southern province couldn’t come to an arrangement on a new deal. He consequently joined Clermont in the French Top 14 for whom he has lined out 11 times this season.

The Rockwell College graduate and former U20 World Player of the Year nominee will now spend what he will hope to be his prime years in Wales.

Dean Ryan’s Dragons currently sit 13th in the United Rugby Championship.

Former Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman, who informed his The42 Rugby Weekly colleagues Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey of Hanrahan’s impending move earlier today, also said that Jared Payne is set to move in the other direction and join Clermont next season.

Former Ireland international Payne announced his departure as Ulster’s defence coach on Wednesday and will join Jono Gibbes’ setup at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey review Munster-Ulster, discuss some interesting Irish moves, and weigh up the potential for a salary cap in the URC