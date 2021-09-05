Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 5 September 2021
JJ Hanrahan scores try in impressive debut as Clermont suffer defeat to Lyon

The former Munster man crossed over for his side’s opening score in the seventh minute.

By AFP Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 9:41 PM
Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 9:41 PM
JJ Hanrahan [file photo].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JJ HANRAHAN SCORED a try on his debut for Top 14 side Clermont as they suffered a 28-19 defeat to Lyon on Sunday.

The ex-Munster player started in the 10 jersey for the away tie after signing for the French outfit back in March. He crossed over for his side’s opening score in the seventh minute at the corner.

Former France scrum-half Morgan Parra set a Top 14 record for most consecutive successful kicks at goal, but it was not enough as his Clermont side lost out.

Parra converted Hanrahan’s try and kicked four penalties to take his streak to 42, bettering the previous best of 41 set in the 2008/9 season by now-retired former half-back partner Brock James.

Lyon crossed for three first-half tries through Xavier Mignot and Ethan Dumortier (2), while Leo Berdeu hit two conversions and three penalties.

“We knew it wouldn’t be simple,” said Lyon coach Pierre Mignoni, whose team, like that of Clermont, had a raft of missing players through injury and imposed rest from international duty.

“We had a very reduced squad… but we showed some character out there today.

“Now we have to show that over the course of the season.”

Parra said Clermont had been left “frustrated” after a good opening 30 minutes.

“We gifted too many points,” the 71-times capped French international added. “We had been warned about this match.

“For their part, despite the absence of many players, Lyon delivered a perfect match.”

Saturday’s action saw Biarritz return to the Top 14 with a 27-15 victory over Bordeaux-Begles, while Racing 92 beat Parisian rivals Stade Francais.

Elsewhere on the opening day of the season, Montpellier snatched a 24-24 draw at Toulon, as Brive thrashed promoted Perpignan 36-15 and Castres edged Pau 16-12.

© – AFP, 2021

