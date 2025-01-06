JJ Hanrahan close to return from long injury lay-off

JJ HANRAHAN IS on course for a return to action by the end of the month, according to Connacht.

The out-half has been sidelined with an ACL injury since April. Yet the province have said that The 32-year-old “continues to reintegrate into team training” and is due to be available for selection by the end of the month.

Next Connacht face Lyon at home (11 January) and Cardiff away (17 January) in the Challenge Cup, with their URC clash against Glasgow on 24 January being a possible return date for Hanrahan.

Meanwhile, Dave Heffernan (calf), Joe Joyce (foot) and Oisín McCormack (calf) are available for selection having recovered from their respective injuries.

Darragh Murray (achilles) and Seán O’Brien (hamstring) are unavailable this week.

Shayne Bolton (foot) is set to return by the end of January, while John Porch (knee), Andrew Smith (thumb) and Hugh Gavin (ankle) will be unavailable until mid-February.