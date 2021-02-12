JJ Watt on the move after 10 years as Texans release franchise icon

JJ WATT’S BRILLIANT 10-year run with the Houston Texans has come to an end after the team released the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Friday.

The decision came at Watt’s request and continues an offseason of tremendous turmoil and upheaval for the Texans franchise.

The star defensive lineman, who turns 32 in March, had one year remaining on his contract and did not wish to be part of an extensive rebuild coming to a team that finished 4-12 in 2020.

“The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know to know that I love you and I appreciate you,” Watt told Texans fans in a social media message.

“I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL.

“Thank you, Houston.”

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Watt had spent his entire NFL career with Houston after being selected by the Texans with the 10th overall pick of the 2011 draft, and his 101 sacks and 172 tackles for loss are far and away the most in team history.

“Simply put, there has been no person in the past decade who has made a greater impact on the Texans organisation than J.J. Watt,” Texans co-founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair said in a statement. “J.J.’s dominance on the field was unprecedented and resulted in countless moments that will go down in Texans history.”

Watt earned his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in his second season after recording a league-leading 20.5 sacks in 2012. He matched that total in 2014 while being named the NFL’s top defender that season as well, then repeated the honour in 2015 after again leading the league with 17.5 sacks.

Injuries have lessened Watt’s impact in recent years, however. He was limited to three games in 2016 by a herniated disc that required back surgery, and five in 2017 by a fractured left leg. The five-time first team All-Pro rebounded the following season with 16 sacks in 16 games, but missed eight games in 2019 after tearing his pectoral muscle.

Watt returned to play in all 16 games this past season and logged 52 tackles, five sacks and one interception.

The Wisconsin native is also renowned and lauded for his extensive charitable efforts in the Houston community. Watt was named the NFL’s Man of the Year in 2017 after he raised over $40million through a social media fundraising effort to assist the city after it was struck by Hurricane Harvey.

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organisation, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history,” Texans CEO Cal McNair said.

“I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon’.”

Change has been rampant within the Texans’ ranks ever since McNair fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien in October following an 0-4 start.

Houston hired former Patriots executive Nick Caserio to fill the GM role in January and tabbed ex-Ravens assistant David Culley to be their new head coach, though both moves were not without controversy.

Deshaun Watson’s lack of involvement in the hiring processes prompted the star quarterback to issue a trade request, and longtime team president James Rootes resigned earlier this week to pursue outside opportunities.

