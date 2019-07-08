This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Konta carries home hopes at Wimbledon after seeing off two-time champion

Meanwhile, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic eased into the quarter-finals at SW19.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 6:30 PM
55 minutes ago 1,546 Views 1 Comment
Konta celebrates her victory on Monday afternoon.
Image: Adam Davy
Konta celebrates her victory on Monday afternoon.
Konta celebrates her victory on Monday afternoon.
Image: Adam Davy

BRITAIN’S JOHANNA KONTA continues to carry home hopes at Wimbledon, as she pulled off a memorable last-16 win on Centre Court this afternoon, defeating two-time champion Petra Kvitova. 

Czech sixth seed Kvitova, in the fourth round for the first time since she won the second of her titles in 2014, bows out leaving just two of the top 10 seeds in the women’s singles remaining; Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.

Konta, who reached the French Open semi-finals earlier this year, recovered from a set down to record a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory which sees her advance to a quarter-final against 33-year-old Czech Barbora Strycova on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, both Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarter-finals with straightforward victories on Monday afternoon.

Nadal reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the seventh time, outclassing Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

The Spaniard will play Sam Querrey in what will be his 39th appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Defending champion Djokovic reached his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final and 45th at the majors with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over France’s Ugo Humbert.

Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium’s David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

