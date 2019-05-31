This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Germany boss Loew taken to hospital after accident, will miss Euro 2020 qualifiers

The World Cup-winning coach crushed an artery while exercising.

By AFP Friday 31 May 2019, 11:13 AM
35 minutes ago 1,314 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4662952
Joachim Loew will set out the upcoming qualifiers.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images
Joachim Loew will set out the upcoming qualifiers.
Joachim Loew will set out the upcoming qualifiers.
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMANY COACH JOACHIM Loew has been taken to hospital after suffering an injury while exercising, and will miss upcoming games against Belarus and Estonia, the German Football Association (DFB) today. 

In a statement, the association confirmed that Loew was receiving treatment for a crushed artery and would not be in the dugout for the upcoming internationals.

Bild newspaper reported that Loew had checked into the university clinic in Freiburg with circulatory problems after dropping a dumbbell on himself several weeks ago, but said that he had not undergone an operation.

“I feel better, but I just have to look after myself for a few weeks,” said Loew in a statement.

I am in constant contact with my coaching team and I will be speaking to them on the phone around the two games.”

The DFB confirmed that assistant coach Marcus Sorg would take over managerial duties in the European Championship qualifiers, with support from goalkeeping coach Andy Koepke and national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

“The most important thing is that Jogi is back to full fitness in a few days,” said Bierhoff.

“Even though I can tell he wants to be back on the training pitch, he is right to take care of himself.”

“Marcus Sorg and Andy Koepke know the drill and the team very well, and they will discuss everything with Jogi anyway.”

The German squad will meet up in the Dutch town of Venlo on Sunday before facing Belarus in Borisov on 8 June and Estonia in Mainz on 11 June.

© – AFP, 2019   

