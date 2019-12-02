This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two Irish jockeys test positive for cocaine

David Simmonson and Cian Cullinan have received bans from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

By Ben Blake Monday 2 Dec 2019, 6:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,009 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4915004
Jockey David Simmonson.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Jockey David Simmonson.
Jockey David Simmonson.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

TWO IRISH JOCKEYS have been banned after testing positive for illegal substances, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board revealed today. 

David Simmonson, from Kildare, was handed a two-year suspension by the IHRB Referrals Committee after cocaine and cannabis was found in his system at Tipperary Racecourse on 11 August.

At Friday’s hearing at the Curragh, the flat jockey accepted he had broken the rules and revealed that he was undertaking a rehabilitation programme.  

On the same day, Wexford’s Cian Cullinan received a four-year ban after his urine sample — given at Listowel Racecourse on 10 September — was found to contain benzoylecgonine (metabolite of cocaine).

The Referrals Committee accepted that, based on the evidence, it appeared to be a once off and agreed to review to the matter again in one year’s time.

Fellow jockey Liam Quinlan was found guilty of failing to submit a doping control test at Galway on 2 August, but his penalty has been deferred until next year pending receipt of further reports. 

Meath trainer David Dunne was also fined €2,000 while Druim Samhraidh was suspended for 14 months, after a urine sample from the horse was found to contain boldenone sulphate after his win in the Cummins Homevalue Hardware INH Flat Race at Ballinrobe on 12 August.

Dunne was ordered to pay a further €1,000 towards the costs of the IHRB. 

