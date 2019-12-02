Two Irish jockeys test positive for cocaine

TWO IRISH JOCKEYS have been banned after testing positive for illegal substances, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board revealed today.

David Simmonson, from Kildare, was handed a two-year suspension by the IHRB Referrals Committee after cocaine and cannabis was found in his system at Tipperary Racecourse on 11 August.

At Friday’s hearing at the Curragh, the flat jockey accepted he had broken the rules and revealed that he was undertaking a rehabilitation programme.

On the same day, Wexford’s Cian Cullinan received a four-year ban after his urine sample — given at Listowel Racecourse on 10 September — was found to contain benzoylecgonine (metabolite of cocaine).

The Referrals Committee accepted that, based on the evidence, it appeared to be a once off and agreed to review to the matter again in one year’s time.

Fellow jockey Liam Quinlan was found guilty of failing to submit a doping control test at Galway on 2 August, but his penalty has been deferred until next year pending receipt of further reports.

Meath trainer David Dunne was also fined €2,000 while Druim Samhraidh was suspended for 14 months, after a urine sample from the horse was found to contain boldenone sulphate after his win in the Cummins Homevalue Hardware INH Flat Race at Ballinrobe on 12 August.

Dunne was ordered to pay a further €1,000 towards the costs of the IHRB.

