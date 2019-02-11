'It’s all mumbo jumbo' - Joe Brolly slams Rebels' plan to revive football fortunes

JOE BROLLY HAS criticised Cork GAA’s five-year plan aimed at rejuvenating Gaelic football in the county as ‘mumbo jumbo’, ‘gobbledygook’ and ‘sugary PR’.

The Rebels were well beaten by Clare yesterday at Cusack Park, leaving them rooted to the bottom of Division 2.

Having already lost to Kildare as well as drawing with Fermanagh on the opening weekend, Ronan McCarthy’s side next face Meath in a must-win fixture.

“I read this report with interest and it’s all mumbo jumbo,” Brolly said of the strategic plan produced by the County Board and the likes of Conor Counihan, Brian Cuthbert and Graham Canty.

“Is it any wonder Cork football is in the state it’s in, the black hole in the finances?”

He continued: “Here are a few lines from the strategic report: ‘we’ve lost our Corkness and we need to rediscover that Corkness that makes us Cork’; ‘brand Cork needs urgent work’; ‘there’s been a disengagement of stakeholders’.

“There was a disengagement of the Cork full-back line today for two goals inside four minutes for Clare.

“It’s very disappointing because the Rebels were always a model of coming along every now and again to puncture teams and win an All-Ireland football and hurling and it’s sad to see them in the position they’re in.

“They’ve said ‘we need a synergy going forward’. Virtually the only thing they didn’t do was quote Nelson Mandela. All this nonsense when they have a real job of work that needs to be done; it’s just sugary PR.

“I’ve read the report. It’s all gobbledygook and there are no shortcuts.”