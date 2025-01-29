Joe Brolly named as head coach and selector of Mayo club Knockmore

A SURPRISE NAME has popped up on the coaching ticket of manager Ray Dempsey’s backroom team as he comes back to manage the Knockmore club in Mayo; Joe Brolly.

Dempsey previously won two county titles with the club in 2020 and 2021, before his brief spell in charge of Limerick, whom he left after five league games in the 2023 national league.

Kmockmore were also in last year’s county final, where they lost to local rivals Ballina Stephenites.

Advertisement

Dempsey has compiled a backroom team that does not lack in experience, including Dessie Sloyan of Easkey, Sligo, who brought Sligo U20s to the 2022 Connacht championship before he joined Paddy Christie’s backroom team for the Longford senior team.

Brolly’s role is listed as ‘Head coach and selector’ and obviously will be the subject of some attention, given how extensively he has explored his footballing beliefs in his media appearances.

“He’s done bits and pieces and I’d say he will be a breath of fresh air,” said former Knockmore manager Nigel Reape.

“It’s a good coup for Ray.”

Now living beside the GAA grounds in the parish, Brolly held his wedding afters in the Knockmore clubrooms in the summer of 2022.

He has also chipped in with coaching the ladies’ teams in the club.

Knockmore have current Mayo players Colm Reape and Darren McHale, while Kevin McLoughlin is another well-known player for them.

Quite what Brolly makes of a backroom team that numbers 15, along with manager Dempsey, would be interesting.