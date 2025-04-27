Here are the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group seedings

AFTER A DRAMATIC day of provincial championship football, we now know all the teams which will be competing in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions.

The key game was the Leinster semi-final between Louth and Kildare to determine the last place in this summer’s All-Ireland series. A three-point victory for Ger Brennan’s outfit sends them through to a provincial decider against Meath, and place in the Sam Maguire championship.

Kildare will slot into the Tailteann Cup as a top-seed outfit.

Dublin and Meath are both already assured of competing for the Sam Maguire, with Meath progressing to the Leinster final after a sensational victory over Dublin in today’s semi-final. That means Meath will be a first/second seed team, while Dublin will be third seeds. This will be the first year that they will not be first seeds since the new format was introduced.

The Ulster semi-finals also took place this weekend, with all four sides already guaranteed a place in the top-tier competition. Armagh, Tyrone, and Donegal all go into the All-Ireland series along with Down who won the Tailteann Cup last year. And it will be Donegal and Armagh who will contest the Ulster final in a repeat of last year’s decider. Derry drop to fourth seed this year.

Kerry, Clare, Galway, and Mayo will all be part of the top two seeding brackets in the All-Ireland series following the Connacht and Munster semi-finals.

The draw will take place this Wednesday 30 April before the Sam Maguire gets underway on the weekend 17-18 May. The Tailteann Cup starts a week earlier on 10-11 May.

Sam Maguire

First & Second Seeds – Provincial champions and runners-up

Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo Louth, Meath, Donegal, Armagh.

Third & Fourth Seeds

(Next 8 highest-ranked teams at conclusion of the league, 2024 Tailteann Cup winners if not already qualified shall be eligible)

Dublin, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tyrone.

Derry, Cavan, Cork, Down.

Tailteann Cup

First Seeds:

Offaly, Kildare, Fermanagh, Westmeath.

Second Seeds:

Sligo, Laois, Limerick, Wexford.

Third seeds:

Antrim, Leitrim, Wicklow, Carlow

Fourth seeds:

Tipperary, Longford, London, Waterford.

