BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 30 November 2020
Advertisement

Canning recovering at home in Galway after being discharged from hospital

Canning is recovering at home in Galway from a suspected concussion.

By John Fallon Monday 30 Nov 2020, 11:16 AM
36 minutes ago 922 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5283502
Joe Canning leaves the field due to injury.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Joe Canning leaves the field due to injury.
Joe Canning leaves the field due to injury.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOE CANNING discharged from hospital last night and is recovering at home in Galway from a suspected concussion.

The 32-year old was taken to the Mater Hospital in Dublin last night after being stretchered off in the closing stages of Galway’s 0-27 to 0-24 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick.

He suffered the injury in a heavy collision with teammate Joseph Cooney and play was held up for several minutes before he was removed by stretcher and taken to the nearby Mater Hospital.

The 2017 Hurler of the Year was assessed and treated at the hospital but was not detained overnight. He returned to Galway and is recovering there.

Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney wished the five-time All Star a speedy recovery.

“It’s not just our county that wishes him a speedy recovery, he has the goodwill of all the country after all he has achieved.

“It was a terrible pity what happened on Sunday but these things can happen in such physical games. Joe was playing so well, the four sidelines he landed were just unreal and who knows what would have happened had he stayed on?

“It’s the same about Cathal Mannion. He was a huge loss to us when he got injured, he was playing so well all year.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“But it wasn’t to be for us and we can do is hope that Joe and Cathal are back on their feet soon and wish Limerick and Waterford the best of luck in the final.

“We would also hope that Aaron Gillane is fit for the final. Injuries are part and parcel of hurling, especially a game as tough as Sunday, but you’d hate to see a player miss a big match and we wish Aaron a speedy recovery as well and hope that he can play against Waterford,” said Kearney.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie