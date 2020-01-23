Canning returns as Galway unveil side for hurling league opener

Joe Canning has been named to start at centre-forward.

Joe Canning has been named to start at centre-forward.

JOE CANNING RETURNS as Galway make seven changes for Sunday’s hurling league opener against Westmeath from the team that lost last weekend’s Walsh Cup final.

Canning is selected at centre-forward with established attackers Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan also coming back into the side.

Defenders Darren Morrissey and Johnny Coen, along with attacker Diarmuid Kilcommins are others to return. Eanna Murphy is also drafted in to the role of goalkeeper.

Darach Fahy, Paul Killeen, Jack Grealish, Sean Loftus, Conor Walsh, Brian Concannon and Evan Niland are the players to make way from the outfit that started in last Saturday’s loss to Wexford. Loftus, Concannon and Niland were all in Fitzgibbon Cup action tonight for NUI Galway

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!