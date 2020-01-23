This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Canning returns as Galway unveil side for hurling league opener

Galway face Westmeath on Sunday in Pearse Stadium.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 11:30 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JOE CANNING RETURNS as Galway make seven changes for Sunday’s hurling league opener against Westmeath from the team that lost last weekend’s Walsh Cup final.

Canning is selected at centre-forward with established attackers Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan also coming back into the side.

Defenders Darren Morrissey and Johnny Coen, along with attacker Diarmuid Kilcommins are others to return. Eanna Murphy is also drafted in to the role of goalkeeper.

Darach Fahy, Paul Killeen, Jack Grealish, Sean Loftus, Conor Walsh, Brian Concannon and Evan Niland are the players to make way from the outfit that started in last Saturday’s loss to Wexford. Loftus, Concannon and Niland were all in Fitzgibbon Cup action tonight for NUI Galway

