Sunday 26 July, 2020
All-Ireland club finalists draw in Tipp and Canning receives highly debatable red in Galway

It was a busy day of club hurling action around the country.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 6:41 PM
Referee Shane Hynes dismisses Joe Canning.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CLUB finalists Borris-Ileigh drew in their Tipperary opener and Joe Canning was shown a controversial red card in Galway on a busy day of club senior hurling action around the country.

Borris-Ileigh were pegged back by their neighbours Toomevara in a North Tipperary derby as it finished 0-21 to 1-18, Joey McLoughney’s late free levelling the game.

In the same group in the Tipperary SHC, Upperchurch-Drombane were 0-21 to 0-16 victors over Burgess while elsewhere 2018 champions Clonoulty-Rossmore defeated Éire Óg Annacarty by 2-18 to 0-16.

In Galway the major talking point was the debatable decision to dismiss Canning in the second half of his Portumna side’s clash against Sarsfields. The 2017 Hurler of the Year was sent-off when his team trailed 1-16 to 0-16, receiving a second yellow card in contentious fashion after it was deemed he has interfered with the helmet of a Sarsfields opponent.

Jack Canning was later shown a red card as they finished with 13 men and Portumna ultimately lost out 4-22 to 0-16 against a Sarsfields team who had goalscorers in Jeffrey Lawless and Joseph Cooney.


In Clare the last senior hurling game of the weekend saw Ballyea, the champions in 2016 and 2018, defeat Crusheen, title winners in 2010 and 2011, by 0-16 to 0-14 this afternoon.

They join Inagh-Kilnamona, Clonlara, Sixmilebridge, O’Callaghan Mills, Cratloe, Feakle and Wolfe Tones in the winners’ section in the Round 2 draw.

Finally in Waterford there was success for Mount Sion by 1-19 to 1-13 against Clonea in Walsh Park. Mount Sion needed to produce a strong late rally after Clonea had drawn level, 1-13 to 0-16, approaching full-time. The winners had been in control with their 0-12  to 0-4 advantage at the break before Clonea rallied in the second half.

