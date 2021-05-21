Joe Canning returns to Galway's starting line-up at midfield

Galway's Joe Canning pictured ahead of his side's win against Limerick at Pearse Stadium last weekend.

JOE CANNING HAS been selected at midfield in the Galway team that will take on Tipperary in the National Hurling League at Semple Stadium tomorrow (1.30pm).

Canning, who came off the bench in last weekend’s win against Limerick, will be making his first start since he sustained a concussion in last November’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to John Kiely’s side.

With Galway boss Shane O’Neill making nine changes for the trip to Thurles, five-time All-Star Daithi Burke returns at full-back.

Darren Morrissey, TJ Brennan and Aidan Harte also come into the Tribesmen’s backline, Johnny Coen will form a fresh midfield partnership with Canning, while Jason Flynn, Conor Cooney and Kevin Cooney are named in the attack.

Sean Loftus, Gearoid McInerney, Jack Fitzpatrick, Fintan Burke, David Burke, Cathal Mannion, Evan Niland, Niall Burke and Jarlath Mannion all drop out.

Galway (v Tipperary)

1. Eanna Murphy

2. Darren Morrissey

3. Daithi Burke

4. TJ Brennan

5. Adrian Tuohey

6. Padraic Mannion

7. Aidan Harte

8. Joe Canning

9. Johnny Coen

10. Joseph Cooney

11. Jason Flynn

12. Conor Cooney

13. Brian Concannon

14. Kevin Cooney

15. Conor Whelan

Subs:

16. Darach Fahy

17. Jack Fitzpatrick

18. Sean Loftus

19. Fintan Burke

20. Gearoid McInerney

21. Diarmuid Kilcommins

22. Jarlath Mannion

23. Niall Burke

24. Evan Niland

25. Cathal Mannion

26. Jack Hastings

