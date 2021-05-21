BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Joe Canning returns to Galway's starting line-up at midfield

Daithi Burke is also back for the Tribesmen’s National Hurling League clash with Tipperary.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 May 2021, 11:18 AM
1 hour ago 1,989 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5443647
Galway's Joe Canning pictured ahead of his side's win against Limerick at Pearse Stadium last weekend.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Galway's Joe Canning pictured ahead of his side's win against Limerick at Pearse Stadium last weekend.
Galway's Joe Canning pictured ahead of his side's win against Limerick at Pearse Stadium last weekend.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JOE CANNING HAS been selected at midfield in the Galway team that will take on Tipperary in the National Hurling League at Semple Stadium tomorrow (1.30pm).

Canning, who came off the bench in last weekend’s win against Limerick, will be making his first start since he sustained a concussion in last November’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to John Kiely’s side.

With Galway boss Shane O’Neill making nine changes for the trip to Thurles, five-time All-Star Daithi Burke returns at full-back. 

Darren Morrissey, TJ Brennan and Aidan Harte also come into the Tribesmen’s backline, Johnny Coen will form a fresh midfield partnership with Canning, while Jason Flynn, Conor Cooney and Kevin Cooney are named in the attack. 

Sean Loftus, Gearoid McInerney, Jack Fitzpatrick, Fintan Burke, David Burke, Cathal Mannion, Evan Niland, Niall Burke and Jarlath Mannion all drop out. 

Galway (v Tipperary)

1. Eanna Murphy

2. Darren Morrissey
3. Daithi Burke
4. TJ Brennan

5. Adrian Tuohey
6. Padraic Mannion
7. Aidan Harte

8. Joe Canning
9. Johnny Coen

10. Joseph Cooney
11. Jason Flynn
12. Conor Cooney

13. Brian Concannon
14. Kevin Cooney
15. Conor Whelan

Subs:

16. Darach Fahy
17. Jack Fitzpatrick
18. Sean Loftus
19. Fintan Burke
20. Gearoid McInerney
21. Diarmuid Kilcommins
22. Jarlath Mannion
23. Niall Burke
24. Evan Niland
25. Cathal Mannion
26. Jack Hastings


