Joe Canning returns to Galway's starting line-up at midfield

JOE CANNING HAS been selected at midfield in the Galway team that will take on Tipperary in the National Hurling League at Semple Stadium tomorrow (1.30pm).
Canning, who came off the bench in last weekend’s win against Limerick, will be making his first start since he sustained a concussion in last November’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to John Kiely’s side.
With Galway boss Shane O’Neill making nine changes for the trip to Thurles, five-time All-Star Daithi Burke returns at full-back.
Darren Morrissey, TJ Brennan and Aidan Harte also come into the Tribesmen’s backline, Johnny Coen will form a fresh midfield partnership with Canning, while Jason Flynn, Conor Cooney and Kevin Cooney are named in the attack.
Sean Loftus, Gearoid McInerney, Jack Fitzpatrick, Fintan Burke, David Burke, Cathal Mannion, Evan Niland, Niall Burke and Jarlath Mannion all drop out.
Galway (v Tipperary)
1. Eanna Murphy
2. Darren Morrissey
3. Daithi Burke
4. TJ Brennan
5. Adrian Tuohey
6. Padraic Mannion
7. Aidan Harte
8. Joe Canning
9. Johnny Coen
10. Joseph Cooney
11. Jason Flynn
12. Conor Cooney
of the team
13. Brian Concannon
14. Kevin Cooney
15. Conor Whelan
Subs:
16. Darach Fahy
17. Jack Fitzpatrick
18. Sean Loftus
19. Fintan Burke
20. Gearoid McInerney
21. Diarmuid Kilcommins
22. Jarlath Mannion
23. Niall Burke
24. Evan Niland
25. Cathal Mannion
26. Jack Hastings
