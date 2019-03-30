This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Canning to undergo surgery and will miss up to four months with groin injury

Galway’s talisman was withdrawn during last weekend’s league semi-final against Waterford.

By Cian Roche Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 2:52 PM
28 minutes ago 1,487 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4568679
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JOE CANNING WILL undergo surgery and is set to miss between 14 and 16 weeks after suffering a groin injury in last weekend’s league semi-final clash with Waterford.

Galway GAA today confirmed the extent of the injury after reports emerged which they say were “entirely incorrect and were at no point checked with the Galway team management or medical team”.

The 30-year-old may miss out on the bulk of this year’s hurling championship campaign, with a July return now slated.

“Even by his own high standards, Joe Canning’s performances this year have been exceptional,” said Galway boss Micheál Donoghue in reaction to the news.

He is in good spirits and has a positive mindset facing surgery and rehab period.”

Joe Canning lays injured Joe Canning lays injured during Galway's league semi-final against Waterford. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The county board also issued an update on the fitness of Fintan Burke, who picked up a injury in the AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling Final.

The St. Thomas clubman damaged his cruciate knee ligaments and will be out for the remainder of the season.

“Fintan is an exceptional young talent and his injury is a difficult blow in what was shaping up to be a great season for him,” Donoghue added.

“He was outstanding in St.Thomas’ run to the All-Ireland Hurling Club Final and is determined to get back playing for his club and Galway.

“I, and all the team wish Joe and Fintan a speedy recovery from their injuries. They were both very unlucky to pick up injuries at this stage in the season.

“I, our medical and support team will be working with Joe and Fintan closely to help with their recoveries and return to the squad.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    LIVE: Edinburgh v Munster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    LIVE: Edinburgh v Munster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'We're not short on guts': Ulster ready and willing to drag Leinster into a battle
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Tottenham without Dier for Liverpool trip and no timescale set for his recovery
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    LEINSTER
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie