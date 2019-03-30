Joe Canning to undergo surgery and will miss up to four months with groin injury

JOE CANNING WILL undergo surgery and is set to miss between 14 and 16 weeks after suffering a groin injury in last weekend’s league semi-final clash with Waterford.

Galway GAA today confirmed the extent of the injury after reports emerged which they say were “entirely incorrect and were at no point checked with the Galway team management or medical team”.

The 30-year-old may miss out on the bulk of this year’s hurling championship campaign, with a July return now slated.

“Even by his own high standards, Joe Canning’s performances this year have been exceptional,” said Galway boss Micheál Donoghue in reaction to the news.

He is in good spirits and has a positive mindset facing surgery and rehab period.”

Joe Canning lays injured during Galway's league semi-final against Waterford. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The county board also issued an update on the fitness of Fintan Burke, who picked up a injury in the AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling Final.

The St. Thomas clubman damaged his cruciate knee ligaments and will be out for the remainder of the season.

“Fintan is an exceptional young talent and his injury is a difficult blow in what was shaping up to be a great season for him,” Donoghue added.

“He was outstanding in St.Thomas’ run to the All-Ireland Hurling Club Final and is determined to get back playing for his club and Galway.

“I, and all the team wish Joe and Fintan a speedy recovery from their injuries. They were both very unlucky to pick up injuries at this stage in the season.

“I, our medical and support team will be working with Joe and Fintan closely to help with their recoveries and return to the squad.”

