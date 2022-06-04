Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Advertisement

Joe Cordina claims IBF super featherweight title with second-round knockout

Welsh favourite Cordina thrilled the Motorpoint Arena crowd with a devastating right-hand finish, to storm to his first world title.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 11:56 PM
1 hour ago 629 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783588
Image: PA
Image: PA

JOE CORDINA claimed the IBF super featherweight title in his home town of Cardiff with a one-punch second-round knockout to unseat Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa.

Welsh favourite Cordina thrilled the Motorpoint Arena crowd with a devastating right-hand finish, to storm to his first world title.

The 30-year-old underwent major hand surgery in 2019, raising concerns on his potential future punching power.

But the Cardiff native showed all the muscle and timing possible, to stun Ogawa and claim the belt.

“It is a lifetime of work gone into five-and-a-half minutes of work; I’m just so thankful,” said Cordina.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’ve been throwing some big punches in this camp, we’ve been working hard in the gym.

“We’ve been working on that punch all camp and it’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours into it and it comes off, in the fight and it’s lights out.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie