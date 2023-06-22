Former FAI treasurer Joe Delaney dies

JOE DELANEY, THE former honorary treasurer of the FAI, has died aged 82.

Delaney was the father of John Delaney, the former FAI chief executive.

He served as chairman of Waterford United from 1976-82 and was also honorary president of the Munster Football Association.

Delaney was treasurer at the FAI during the Jack Charlton era. He left the role in 1996 following the ‘Merriongate’ ticketing scandal, which centred on tickets for the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. Delaney consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The FAI posted a message of sympathy today, which read: “The Board of the Football Association of Ireland offers our condolences on the death of former Honourary Officer Joe Delaney.”

Delaney was the life president of St Michael’s FC in Tipperary Town. He is pre-deceased by his wife Joan. His funeral takes place on Saturday morning at St Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town.