Westmeath hurling manager Joe Fortune to remain in charge for 2024

WESTMEATH HURLING MANAGER Joe Fortune will stay on as manager for the 2024 season.

This will be Fortune’s third season in charge following a campaign where he famously guided Westmeath to an incredible comeback victory against Wexford in the Leinster round-robin series. However, Westmeath were still relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup following a defeat to Antrim along with Wexford’s win over Kilkenny.

“We are delighted to announce that Joe Fortune will remain as our senior hurling manager for 2024,” a statement on the Westmeath GAA Twitter page reads.

“We wish Joe and the team the very best for the season ahead.”

