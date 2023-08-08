Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Westmeath hurling boss Joe Fortune.
# At The Helm
Westmeath hurling manager Joe Fortune to remain in charge for 2024
Fortune is heading for his third season in charge of the Westmeath hurlers.
1 hour ago

WESTMEATH HURLING MANAGER Joe Fortune will stay on as manager for the 2024 season.

This will be Fortune’s third season in charge following a campaign where he famously guided Westmeath to an incredible comeback victory against Wexford in the Leinster round-robin series. However, Westmeath were still relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup following a defeat to Antrim along with Wexford’s win over Kilkenny.

“We are delighted to announce that Joe Fortune will remain as our senior hurling manager for 2024,” a statement on the Westmeath GAA Twitter page reads.

“We wish Joe and the team the very best for the season ahead.”

