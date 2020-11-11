Liverpool's Gomez suffers serious knee injury at England training - report

LIVERPOOL ARE SWEATING on another possible defensive issue after Joe Gomez reportedly went down injured in England training.

Virgil Van Dijk’s serious knee injury suffered in the Merseyside derby has been compounded by problems picked up by Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are now facing another defensive setback as Gomez apparently picked up an injury when training with England on the eve of the friendly with the Republic of Ireland.

Neither England nor the Reds were prepared to comment at this stage.

Gareth Southgate is expected to provide more details on the 23-year-old’s situation at Wednesday evening’s pre-match press conference.

Gomez’s absence could be a blow to the Reds’ title defence as well as England’s hopes of making the Nations League finals.

Harry Maguire, the world’s most expensive defender, is suspended for Sunday’s crunch trip to Belgium, who are number one in the FIFA world rankings.

The Three Lions round off 2020 with a Nations League match against Iceland next Wednesday, although it remains unclear whether that match will be held at Wembley.

