This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp fears Reds defender Gomez will 'probably' require surgery

The German coach is facing something of an injury nightmare at the back and has revealed another worrying update on Gomez.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 2:28 PM
7 minutes ago 221 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4473530
Gomez has been sidelined since December.
Image: Getty Images
Gomez has been sidelined since December.
Gomez has been sidelined since December.
Image: Getty Images

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has admitted Joe Gomez will ‘probably’ require surgery as his return to fitness faces another setback.

The defender has been sidelined since early December when he suffered a fracture to his lower leg against Burnley.

The injury was supposed to rule Gomez out for up to six weeks , yet nearly two months later the 21-year-old has still not returned to action.

On Friday, Klopp confirmed it seemed unlikely that he would return to the side in time for the Reds’ Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich in a few weeks.

When asked whether Gomez would be fit for the clash on February 19, Klopp said : “I don’t think so. Not a realistic target. After that? We will see.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Joe are not fit. There is no return date for Joe,” he added.

However, the 51-year-old manager has since given a more worrying update since. When asked at his pre-match Friday press conference about rumours Gomez may require surgery, he said: “I don’t know. We will see. It is possible, probably.

“It is not exactly going how we want, that’s how it is. He needs more time. We will see exactly how we do it.

“There were different moments when we thought we could do this or that. It will take time. We can not say more.”

Should the defender require surgery it could rule him out for another few months, or perhaps, even until the end of the season.

Gomez had missed just two Premier League games before the injury against Burnley. He had become a key component of Liverpool’s impressive back four and with the former Charlton Athletic man in the side, the Reds conceded just five goals in 13 league matches.

Yet, in recent weeks the league leaders have not looked quite so resolute in defence. Liverpool have leaked eight goals in their last five outings and, as well as Gomez, Klopp has been without Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and James Milner, who at times deputises at full-back.

So bad has the situation at the back got, Klopp was forced to select Jordan Henderson as a makeshift right-back in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

“Hendo did well there,” the former Dortmund coach told reporters amid criticism of the Reds captain. “Defensively, I did not see a mistake from Hendo, he added.

Liverpool return to action on Monday night when they travel to the London Stadium to play West Ham. A win for the Reds could potentially see them move 10 points clear of City, depending on their result against Arsenal on Sunday.

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    IRELAND
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    ENGLAND
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie