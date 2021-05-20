Joe Hodge's loan spell cut with Derry City short because of injury

IRISH U19 INTERNATIONAL Joe Hodge has had his loan spell with Derry City cut short by injury, and has remained with his parent club Manchester City without playing a game in the League of Ireland.

18-year-old Hodge joined Derry on a five-month loan deal in February, though sustained a back injury ahead of the season’s kick-off and returned to City for treatment. Derry today announced he would not be fit to play prior to the expiration of the loan.

“Derry City would like to extend our best wishes to Joe Hodge as he continues his treatment and rehabilitation from injury over the coming weeks”, said the club today.

“We have kept in contact with Joe, his family and Manchester City since the player returned home in February. Joe’s loan contract at the Brandywell is due to end next month and therefore he won’t now be returning to the club. The management, staff, players and supporters here would like to wish Joe the very best over the coming weeks and look forward to following his career in the future.”

Hodge is very highly-rated at City, and was the club’s ‘Scholar of the Year’ last season. He has played for both Ireland and England at underage level, representing both at U16 and U17 level before wearing green at the U19 grade, impressing in the 2019 European Championship as Ireland made it to the semi-finals.