Dublin: 17°C Friday 27 August 2021
Ireland U19 international completes switch from Man City to Wolves

Highly-rated Joe Hodge has been at City since he was nine.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Aug 2021, 11:24 AM
1 hour ago 2,376 Views 0 Comments
Ireland U19 midfielder Joe Hodge.
Image: Wolves
Ireland U19 midfielder Joe Hodge.
Ireland U19 midfielder Joe Hodge.
Image: Wolves

TALENTED REPUBLIC OF Ireland midfielder Joe Hodge has signed for Wolves from Manchester City on a three-year deal. 

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder, who has been capped at U19 level for Ireland, was at Man City since the age of nine where he was named the club’s ‘Scholar of the Year’ last season.

The Manchester-born youngster represented England at U16 and U17 level before switching his allegiance to Ireland where his paternal grandmother hails from.

Hodge had a spell on loan at Derry City earlier this year cut short due to injury. 

“I’ve known Joe a long time, he has a good pedigree and had a good education at City and at international level, and we think we can continue his development at Wolves,” said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

“He’s coming in with an injury so won’t be fit straight away – we knew that, but he’s got a lot of quality, a great personality, he’s an intelligent footballer, a good passer of the ball and breaks things up – he’s somebody with a lot of potential.

“You look at every avenue to find a talented player, whether he’s nine or 18, it doesn’t matter, you’re always looking for talent to bring in. A lot of our U18s are going out on loan, so the position Joe plays, we had an opportunity to bring someone in and there is a clear pathway in that position.”

The42 Team

