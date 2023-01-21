Irish youngster Hodge commits future to Wolves with new long-term deal

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Joe Hodge has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Wolves.

The 20-year-old midfielder has enjoyed his breakthrough season with the first-team this term, making his full Premier League debut last month.

Hodge — born in Manchester but qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandmother – now has 10 senior appearances to his name, his first coming against Chelsea in October and most recent against Liverpool in the FA Cup this week.

Hodge, who signed from Manchester City in 2021 after FA Youth Cup success the previous year, has flourished under new boss Julen Lopetegui having made a seamless transition from U21 football.

Previously, he starred in the Wolves young guns’ promotion-winning campaign under the watchful eye of James Collins, having recovered from a back injury.

“Joe’s character is unbelievable,” sporting director Matt Hobbs said, with the impressive Hodge’s future now firmly at Molineux.

✍️ A new long-term deal for Joe Hodge.



Congratulations, Joe! 🤝 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 21, 2023

“He’s a quiet boy, he doesn’t like any of the fuss, and is just very serious about his football. A person like that, when they get opportunities, they’re in a position to take them because they’re mentally so strong and stable.

“From his first session, Julen’s been impressed with Joe, he’s shown he’s part of his plans. He’s shown he trusts Joe and the other players trust him which is really important. Joe’s still young, he’s got to stay humble and stay patient, because he’s going to be a big, important part of our squad going forward.”

“Scott Sellars deserves the credit for this one,” he added. “He’s a player he knew from his time at Man City and he knew the family well. When Scott found out the possibility he could join us, even with the injury Joe had, he thought it was a move which would benefit the club, so actively pushed it, and he was right.”