Pro14 side Dragons sign lock Maksymiw after departure from Connacht

THE DRAGONS HAVE confirmed the signing of second row Joe Maksymiw after his departure from Connacht.

The 24-year-old made 25 appearances for Connacht during his two seasons with the province after joining from Leicester.

The 6ft 8ins lock was born in England and came through the Tigers academy but also qualifies to play for Ireland and Wales.

Maksymiw in action against Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Maksymiw was previously announced as one of the 12 players departing Connacht this summer and he will now continue his career in Wales with Dean Ryan’s Dragons.

“We’re really pleased to bring Joe, a Welsh qualified player, to the region and look forward to him developing in our environment,” said Ryan.

“Joe is hungry to prove himself here, improve as a player and take the opportunity that we have given him with us.”

Maksymiw – who played in the Pro14, Challenge Cup, and Champions Cup for Connacht – said he’s looking forward to the new opportunity:

“I’m thrilled to have signed for Dragons. The region is clearly on the up so it is an exciting time to be joining and coming to Wales.

“I’m now looking forward to continuing to develop my game under Dean Ryan, Luke Narraway and the other coaches.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in with the lads and start contributing to the region, both on and off the pitch.”