Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Joe Marler cleared to rejoin England squad after self-isolation

The veteran prop is now set to be available for England Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 794 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5670132
Joe Marler, file photo.
Image: PA
Joe Marler, file photo.
Joe Marler, file photo.
Image: PA

ENGLAND’S TROUBLED BUILD-UP to their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland has eased slightly after Joe Marler was cleared to rejoin the squad.

Marler tested positive for Covid a week ago, threatening his involvement in Saturday’s trip to Murrayfield, but he has now left self-isolation.

Crucially, it enables the veteran prop to take part in Tuesday’s full-bore training session that is influential in team selection.

England still have Joe Marchant in self-isolation after the versatile back tested positive on Friday to place his participation against Scotland in serious doubt.

Flanker Courtney Lawes remains the biggest injury concern due to the concussion he sustained playing for Northampton against Ulster on January 16.

The likely replacement to ankle surgery-victim Owen Farrell as skipper has yet to pass the return to play protocols and is running out of time to prove his fitness.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

England also have concerns over lock Jonny Hill because of a foot injury, while wings Jonny May and Anthony Watson have been ruled out of the entire Six Nations.

It is hoped that centre Manu Tuilagi and flanker Sam Underhill will play some part in the tournament following their respective hamstring and concussion issues.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie