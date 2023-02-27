Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO Leinster and Ireland's Joe McCarthy.
# swings
Leinster's Joe McCarthy ruled out for 2 months, while Frawley steps up training
Lock McCarthy has undergone surgery on his ankle.
312
0
49 minutes ago

LEINSTER LOCK JOE McCarthy has been ruled out for two months after undergoing ankle surgery, Leinster have confirmed.

McCarthy, 21, will hope to return to action before the end of the season with only limited time remaining to secure a spot in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for this year’s World Cup.

McCarthy was part of Ireland’s Six Nations squad but suffered the ankle injury after being released to Leinster a couple of weeks ago to get further playing minutes.

In positive news for the eastern province and potentially Ireland, however, versatile back Ciarán Frawley has taken further steps closer to his return from a knee injury suffered in November.

Frawley received the injury playing for Ireland ‘A’ against their New Zealand equivalents but the plan is for him to increase his training load this week as he eyes his comeback.

Charlie Ngatai (hamstring), Cormac Foley (hamstring), Ed Byrne (knee), Martin Moloney (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain ruled out through their respective injuries.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     