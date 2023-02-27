Leinster's Joe McCarthy ruled out for 2 months, while Frawley steps up training

LEINSTER LOCK JOE McCarthy has been ruled out for two months after undergoing ankle surgery, Leinster have confirmed.

McCarthy, 21, will hope to return to action before the end of the season with only limited time remaining to secure a spot in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for this year’s World Cup.

McCarthy was part of Ireland’s Six Nations squad but suffered the ankle injury after being released to Leinster a couple of weeks ago to get further playing minutes.

In positive news for the eastern province and potentially Ireland, however, versatile back Ciarán Frawley has taken further steps closer to his return from a knee injury suffered in November.

Advertisement

Frawley received the injury playing for Ireland ‘A’ against their New Zealand equivalents but the plan is for him to increase his training load this week as he eyes his comeback.

Charlie Ngatai (hamstring), Cormac Foley (hamstring), Ed Byrne (knee), Martin Moloney (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain ruled out through their respective injuries.