'He brings energy to everything he does' - Farrell weighs up McCarthy call for France

ARGUABLY THE BIGGEST decision facing Andy Farrell this week is what to do with Joe McCarthy.

The Leinster lock has been in superb form for the province, putting together a series of impressive, authoritative performances in the lead up to Ireland’s Six Nations opener with France on Friday [KO 8pm Irish time].

With every passing game the 22-year-old has furthered his case for inclusion in Marseille and with Farrell due to name his team tomorrow, the Ireland head coach has plenty to consider as he weighs up his options.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne – who can also play in the back row – are the leading contenders to start in the second row but Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird provide further competition.

Including McCarthy – who has been capped five times – in the starting team would be a big call by Farrell but the Ireland boss highly rates the former Blackrock College student, who made a strong showing off the bench in the World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand and has started eight games since returning to Leinster.

McCarthy has long been earmarked by the Ireland coaches, having first come into camp during the 2022 Six Nations while he was still on an Academy deal at Leinster. Two years down the line, he’s banging on the door and is right in the mix to feature against France in a blockbuster Six Nations opener, having made a strong impression across Ireland’s pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal.

“Joe has gone well within Leinster and is an exciting prospect,” says Ireland scrum coach, John Fogarty.

Joe is a great character. He brings his energy to everything he does. He’s done that from the second he’s come in here.

“In a gym session he’s a great guy to watch and be around. Jason Cowman [Ireland strength and conditioning coach] says that the group Joe’s in has high energy and there’s a bit of banter and craic, but there’s a lot of competing going on. Joe has brought a lot of that energy with him.”

McCarthy is still a relatively raw athlete but has tidied up his game and improved his discipline over the last year.

“He’s developed a nice understanding to his game,” Fogarty says.

Joe McCarthy with Cian Prendergast and Andrew Porter during an Ireland training session in Portugal. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I think there were times when he was out of the blocks and trying to do it on his own. I think he understands what Leinster are trying to do and I think that suits him and Leinster because he’s been consistent.

“So it’s important that he’s developing a nice understanding here so that he can go and perform like Cheese [James Ryan] will or like Hendy will.

“Every player goes through a period coming into a side, and you see him with Leinster flying off the line a few times. I think he’s brought a bit of calmness to what he’s doing, on the back of understanding what’s needed over the last year or 18 months. That’s evident over the last couple of games.

I think he’s brought a little bit of that. You need to make mistakes sometimes. Some players are right on the edge of what they do.

“You need to make some mistakes and learn your way. We’re in a good spot and Joe’s in a great spot, he’s nice and clear in what he needs to do.”

The decision now facing Farrell – who also has to decide on who gets Mack Hansen’s spot on the wing – is whether to back the youth and energy of McCarthy or lean on the more experienced second rows in his squad.

Ireland will need a huge performance from their pack if they are to win in Marseille, and memories of what happened in Dublin last year will very much be on their minds in the lead up to Friday’s opening fixture.

While Ireland came out on top of an absorbing encounter at Aviva Stadium, the Irish scrum endured some difficult moments against a French side who pride themselves on their physicality.

“We’re going to be working with officials to make sure we’re showing the best possible pictures,” Fogarty says.

Andy Farrell and John Fogarty watch on during Monday's training session at The Campus. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“That’s number one. Second thing for us is after a set, the game changes slightly and we’ve been trying to develop a nice feel in what we’re doing so that we can adjust on the move and not just let it fall around. You saw that bit of a turn in that New Zealand match [at the World Cup].

“So, we’re going to take those learnings, so that the pictures, the images we’re showing to referees; also that feel to make sure that we’re not letting weight splay left or right, we’re controlling our weight in the right areas.

“The third thing would probably be mentality. Being able to come back to neutral and be able to find each other when we need to. So we can hear, listen and talk to each other, and we’re back to our plan, our way.

“It’s really important the boys take those pieces with them in an arena like Marseille against a team like France.

“At the same time, what an opportunity. It’s unbelievably exciting for for us. The players, they should be nice and clear in their heads. Now they’ve got to go and they’ve got to go and make it happen.

“That’s international rugby. Small space of time. Go and go and make it happen, boys. Andy says it the whole time. Go out there and get it.”