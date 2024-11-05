'We expect to hit the ground running' - McCarthy relishing another crack at All Blacks

FRIDAY’S LATE KICK-OFF against the All Blacks will be no problem for Joe McCarthy. While some players may struggle to while away the hours as the nervous tensions builds towards 8.10pm at Aviva Stadium, the Ireland lock admits he enjoys the longer run-in to gametime.

“I love a late Friday night game,” says McCarthy, speaking from Ireland’s training base in Portugal.

“I actually like a bit of time to have a nap, chill out and relax for the day. Some guys don’t really like having that much time, but I don’t mind. I can take my time and get my whole routine done. I’m happy out.”

You get the sense little has phased McCarthy during his rapid rise with Ireland. He won his first cap as a 21-year-old against Australia in 2022, rocketing into the Test arena having made only 13 senior appearances for Leinster at the time.

At last year’s World Cup he was pushing hard for a place in the starting XV and by the time the 2024 Six Nations rolled around, he had earned that promotion, starting all five championship fixtures and retaining the number four shirt for Ireland’s two summer Tests in South Africa.

Yet a Friday night Dublin date with New Zealand will be a new experience. McCarthy came off the bench to play the last 22 minutes of the World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks, but looks set to play a more central role this time around.

“I played a couple of New Zealand teams – the Maoris – and once against the All Blacks before. The physicality is definitely there.

Advertisement

McCarthy came off the bench in last year's World Cup quarter-final. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“I feel like mentally you have to be quite switched on. They’re dangerous at any aspect. If you leave a short side they’ll whip back down there, or quick lineout throws. It’s going to be a very physical game, no doubt, but you’re almost mentally fatigued, because you’re trying to switch on even when you’re wrecked.

“That’s one of the biggest differences. You’re always on, ready for anything like quick taps or quick throws. They’ll see space and take it.”

They’ll also be aware that McCarthy is a player to watch closely. The former Blackrock student, who stands at 6’6″ and 112kg, has added a physical edge to the Ireland pack, but also possesses a good skillset – as demanded by any player looking to make an impact in an Andy Farrell team.

“I suppose every player feels like you always have to keep evolving your game,” McCarthy says.

“There’s a quote: ‘What gets you here won’t get you there’. You’re always trying to add simple things because the same things won’t always work. Teams will scout you, what you’re doing in the lineout, maybe if you’re carrying well you’ll have a few more double shots, you notice that.

“You’re always trying to add bits to your game, and little extra areas where you can add a difference. You see another guy in the team, with loads of world class players who are great in all different aspects of the game. Trying learn off them, always evolving.

I’d say defensively, just getting shots in, trying to derail players, getting good entries. That’s one area I’m working on, but you’re always tipping away at everything.”

The opportunity to train and play alongside RG Snyman at Leinster has also aided his ongoing development.

“Everyone knows his game, his offloading an everything like that. He’s awesome and a very smart rugby team and adds a lot around a lineout.

“He’s not just a big brute, he’s a very intelligent rugby player so he’s had a lot of impact in lineout defence and attack groups. It’s great to learn off him.

“The dark arts in South Africa, he’s bringing it in and nuances like that. He’s been great, and he’s a bit of a gamechanger, and can make an opportunity from anything. He’s exciting to play with.”

New Zealand warmed up for their Dublin visit with a thrilling two-point win over England, after opening their Autumn tour with a 64-19 thrashing of Japan a week previously. For Ireland, Friday’s game will be a first outing together since the second Test defeat of South Africa on 13 July.

“It’s an interesting one whether it’s better to be battle-hardened going into a game or be fresh. A lot of our guys have played a lot of games in the URC, which is quite competitive.

“We pride ourselves as a group on being able to come together as fast as possible. We don’t make any excuses. Even if it’s the first game up, we don’t ease ourselves into it. We expect to hit the ground running. We don’t have any excuse for not being cohesive because it’s our first game.”