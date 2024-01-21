'Joe's been excellent' - McCarthy furthers case for place in Ireland team

THERE WAS A point during TNT’s live coverage of Leinster’s dominant 27-10 defeat of Leicester Tigers yesterday where 22-year-old lock Joe McCarthy was compared to Springbok powerhouse Eben Etzebeth.

It was certainly high praise for a young player still learning the ropes at this level, but it illustrates just how strong an impression McCarthy is making this season.

The win at Welford Road was McCarthy’s 10th start of the campaign – already a season-best – and the second row was one of Leinster’s strongest performers across an attritional encounter as the province secured home advantage in the round of 16.

His workrate was typically excellent and McCarthy clearly enjoyed the more confrontational side of things as the Tigers looked to take the game physically to Leinster in the first half.

That approach helped the home side move into a 10-0 lead after 20 minutes but from there Leinster took control, with McCarthy playing a central role in the bonus-point win.

The lock carried hard, made his presence felt at the breakdown and used his imposing frame to good affect as Leinster notched up their fourth win from four Champions Cup pool games.

“Joe has been excellent, hasn’t he, in lots of parts of his game – defensively, some of his counter-rucking, kick pressure, just being a general nuisance and a handful for the opposition,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

“His carrying game is very, very strong, so hopefully Joe goes on now and whatever happens in the Six Nations (happens), but again, it’s great exposure for him.”

McCarthy’s timely run of form presents Andy Farrell with an interesting decision ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France on 2 February.

The 6’6″, 119kg lock has repeatedly imposed himself physically in games this season and also presents a threat with ball in hand.

Yesterday, he powered over to score Leinster’s first try at Welford Road and thought he had added a second when he showed an impressive turn of pace to race home from the halfway line in the second half – only for the play to be called back for a Leicester penalty.

McCarthy now heads into the Six Nations as arguably the form lock in Ireland and will hope to add to his five Test caps during the tournament.

“Hopefully he gets a few opportunities there to showcase what he can do, but he has a great mindset week-to-week,” Cullen said.

“He is always looking to add parts to his game, very, very curious. It’s a great example, for a young player to be like that.

“You can see he throws himself into everything, you see that on the field, but off the field, he is the same as well.

“So, yeah, great performance from him again.”