McColgan handed chance to join list of notable Irish champions

In his 10th professional bout, Joe McColgan will bid to win the Cage Warriors lightweight belt.

CAGE WARRIORS FIGHTING Championship officials are still planning for next weekend’s event in London to go ahead, with a new match-up booked for their vacant lightweight title.

The bout will feature Belfast’s Joe McColgan (6-2-1), who will bid to become a champion at the expense of undefeated Welshman Mason Jones (8-0) in London on Friday, 20 March.

Both fighters had already been scheduled to fight on the Cage Warriors 113 card, but injuries forced their respective opponents – Rafael Macedo and Danilo Belluardo – to withdraw.

The organisation today opted to match McColgan and Jones against each other, while also putting on the line the lightweight title that Jai Herbert vacated in January to sign for the UFC.

McColgan returns to action for the first time since his swift submission finish of Robbie Scott last November at Cage Warriors 110 in Cork. He holds wins over the likes of SBG standout Peter Queally and former Cage Warriors title challenger Sean Carter.

Victory against Mason Jones will see him emulate notable Irish fighters such as Conor McGregor, Cathal Pendred and Neil Seery by winning a Cage Warriors title.

Meanwhile, Bellator have confirmed that tonight’s event in Connecticut – which was due to be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and SBG Ireland fighter Pedro Carvalho – has been postponed amid ongoing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

