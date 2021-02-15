BE PART OF THE TEAM

Joe McDonagh and Champions 15 award winners announced

Antrim lead the McDonagh Cup selection with seven players, while Conor McCann was also named Player of the Year.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 15 Feb 2021, 1:05 PM
Antrim celebrate winning the Joe McDonagh Cup final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE named the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year and the Champion 15 selection after the 2020 season.

The GAA/GPA McDonagh Cup team includes seven players from champions Antrim, who are represented in every outfield line of the field.

Beaten finalists Kerry have five representatives, while Carlow have two and Westmeath have one.

Antrim sharpshooter Conor McCann has been named as the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Player of the Year. The Creggan Kickham’s clubman scored 4-20 from play over the course of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the GAA/GPA Champion 15 includes the best hurlers from the 2020 Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups in 2020. 

Christy Ring Cup winners Kildare lead the way with four players on the 15-man selection, while Down, Donegal, Mayo, Fermanagh, Offaly, Louth, Wicklow, and Tyrone are also represented.

The Player of the Year winners in the three competitions have also been confirmed.

Paul Divilly of Kildare (Christy Ring Cup), Donegal’s Danny Cullen (Nickey Rackard Cup), and Louth’s Andrew Mackin (Lory Meagher Cup) took the prizes.

Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year

1: Brian Tracey (Carlow)

2: Tomás O’Connor (Kerry)
3: Matthew Donnelly (Antrim)
4: Stephen Rooney (Antrim)

5: Jason Diggins (Kerry)
6: Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath)
7: Ger Walsh (Antrim)

8: Shane Nolan (Kerry)
9: Keelan Molloy (Antrim)

10: Niall McKenna (Antrim)
11: Shane Conway (Kerry)
12: Daniel Collins (Kerry)

13: Chris Nolan (Carlow)
14: Conor McCann (Antrim)
15: Ciaran Clarke (Antrim)

Joe McDonagh Cup Player of the Year: Conor McCann (Antrim)

Champion 15 selection

1: Stephen Keith (Down) – Christy Ring Cup

2: Sean McVeigh (Donegal) – Nickey Rackard Cup
3: Caolan Taggart (Down) – Christy Ring Cup
4: Cathal Freeman (Mayo) – Nickey Rackard Cup

5: Conor McShea (Fermanagh) – Lory Meagher Cup
6: Rian Boran (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup
7: Danny Cullen (Donegal) – Nickey Rackard Cup

8: Eoghan Cahill (Offaly) – Christy Ring Cup
9: Paul Divilly (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

10: Damian Casey (Tyrone) – Nickey Rackard Cup
11: James Burke (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup
12: Shane Boland (Mayo) – Nickey Rackard Cup

13: Jack Sheridan (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup
14: Andrew Mackin (Louth) – Lory Meagher Cup
15: Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow) – Christy Ring Cup

Christy Ring Cup Player of the Year: Paul Divilly (Kildare)

Nickey Rackard Cup Player of the Year: Danny Cullen (Donegal)

Lory Meagher Cup Player of the Year: Andrew Mackin (Louth)

