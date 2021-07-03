Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 3 July 2021
Down and Westmeath record opening-day wins in Joe McDonagh Cup

Down defeated Meath while Westmeath saw off Carlow.

By Garry Doyle
Darragh Egerton takes a sideline cut.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
WESTMEATH GOT THEIR Joe McDonagh Cup campaign off to a winning start with a five-point win over Carlow this afternoon.

In a tight affair, Westmeath’s greater range of scorers proved critical. They had nine different scorers, Carlow just five. The 0-23 to 0-18 victory was merited.

Between them, Killian Doyle and Niall O’Brien scored 12 points, eight from frees with valuable contributions coming from Joey Boyle, who got three points, Doyle’s twin brother, Ciaran, who scored two from play and Niall Mitchell, who also scored twice from play. Subs Josh Coll, Darragh Clinton and Alan Cox also found the range.  

Chris Nolan was Carlow’s star performer – scoring 11 points – and his final one of the day put Carlow ahead with just 12 minutes left on the clock. Westmeath rallied however to score the final six points of the game, their subs getting three of those scores.

Elsewhere, there was an impressive eight-point win for Down against Meath, with Paul McSheehan leading the way for the Ulstermen, scoring 11 points from 14 attempts at goal.

He had good company; Ryan McCusker scored 1-1, Tim Prenter 0-3 with Eoghan Sands and Phelim Sands each getting two points.

Meath’s Jack Regan – yet again – had a fine game for the Royals, scoring 1-8. Alan Douglas, their full forward, chipped in with a goal, Paddy Conneely, James Toher and Darragh Kelly with two points apiece.

Regan’s goal, with eight minutes remaining, cut the gap to three points but Down’s response was impressive, Sands, McCusker, Jordan Doran getting three of the next four scores. Phelim Savage, Oisin McManus and Conor Woods insisted on having the final say, each player scoring in the final two minutes as Down ran out 1-27 to 2-16 winners.

Garry Doyle
