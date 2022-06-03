Antrim make eight changes, Kerry Airport to charter flight home for hurlers

ANTRIM MANAGER DARREN Darren Gleeson has made eight changes to the team that were defeated by Kerry in the last round of the Joe McDonagh Cup ahead of Saturday’s final.

The Saffrons had already qualified before that tie and opted to rotate their team. Gerard Walsh, Paddy Burke, Joe Maskey, Eoghan Campbell, Keelan Molloy, Ciaran Clarke, Conal Cunning and Seaan Elliott all come into the side for the clash in Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Kerry Airport have chartered a flight to bring their county’s hurling team, management and officials home from Dublin. Kerry were due to travel home post-game by bus after they unable to secure accommodation in Dublin.

“We are delighted to support the Kerry hurlers this weekend,” said John Mulhern, CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland.

“They had booked a one-way flight to Dublin with Ryanair but the timings of the game and the return flight clashed. Instead of facing a five-hour bus journey to Kerry, we are proud to sponsor a charter flight with Emerald Airlines to bring everyone home.

“We sincerely hope that this will give them the peace of mind to focus on the matter in hand – to win the Joe McDonagh Cup against Antrim. We wish everyone involved the best of luck in Croke Park.”

Antrim (vs Kerry)

1. Ryan Elliott (Cú Chullain)

2. David Kearney (Oisín) 3. Gerard Walsh (Ó Donnabháin Rosa) 4. Paddy Burke (Ruairi Og)

5. Joe Maskey (Naomh Eanna) 6. Eoghan Campbell (Ruairi Og) 7. Conal Bohill (Naomh Eoin)

8. Michael Bradley (Naomh Eoin) 9. Keelan Molloy (Cú Chullain)

10. James McNaughton 11. Neil McManus (Ruairi Og) 12. Ciaran Clarke (Mac Uilin)

13. Conal Cunning (Cú Chullain) 14. Conor McCann (Ciceam an Creagán) 15. Seaan Elliott (Cú Chullain)