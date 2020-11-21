BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

Kerry to take on Antrim in McDonagh Cup final after dramatic win over Carlow

Kerry defeated Carlow in a cracking encounter, while Antrim had a bye-week.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 3:11 PM
54 minutes ago 2,286 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5274304
Austin Stack Park hosted the meeting of Kerry and Carlow today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Austin Stack Park hosted the meeting of Kerry and Carlow today.
Austin Stack Park hosted the meeting of Kerry and Carlow today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KERRY WILL TAKE on Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park following today’s 2-22 to 1-23 defeat of Carlow.

It sealed the Kingdom’s place in the final which will be played on Sunday 13 December at 1pm, the curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland senior decider. The teams met last Saturday in Belfast when Antrim ran out seven-point winners.

Today’s game in Tralee saw Kerry make a strong first-half recovery to lead Carlow by 2-12 to 1-10 at the interval. They had conceded an early goal to Jon Nolan and trailed 1-6 to 0-6 at the water break. But Daniel Collins was their scoring star with goals in the 19th minute and later in injury-time to push the Kingdom ahead by five at that midway mark.

The sides went tit for tat early in the second period, before points in quick succession from Chris and Jon Nolan had Carlow back within three points 13 minutes into the second-half.

Martin Kavanagh fired over a brace for Carlow, while Shane Conway and Podge Boyle kept the Kerry scoreboard moving.

Two more Kavanagh frees and one from Chris Nolan brought Carlow back on level terms by the 64th minute. James Doyle helped sent Carlow in front, but late efforts from Conway, Shane Nolan and Michael O’Leary (2) won it for Kerry.

Both Meath and Westmeath were searching for their first points when they met in Páirc Tailteann in Navan, with the latter running out four-point victors.

At half-time it was 1-11 to 1-8 in Meath’s favour at the Navan venue, Jack Walsh scoring their goal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The final round games will take place next weekend, but Kerry and Antrim have already assured their progression.

Joe McDonagh Cup Results

  • Kerry 2-22 Carlow 1-23
  • Westmeath 2-20 Meath 1-19

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie