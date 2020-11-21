Kerry to take on Antrim in McDonagh Cup final after dramatic win over Carlow

KERRY WILL TAKE on Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park following today’s 2-22 to 1-23 defeat of Carlow.

It sealed the Kingdom’s place in the final which will be played on Sunday 13 December at 1pm, the curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland senior decider. The teams met last Saturday in Belfast when Antrim ran out seven-point winners.

Today’s game in Tralee saw Kerry make a strong first-half recovery to lead Carlow by 2-12 to 1-10 at the interval. They had conceded an early goal to Jon Nolan and trailed 1-6 to 0-6 at the water break. But Daniel Collins was their scoring star with goals in the 19th minute and later in injury-time to push the Kingdom ahead by five at that midway mark.

The sides went tit for tat early in the second period, before points in quick succession from Chris and Jon Nolan had Carlow back within three points 13 minutes into the second-half.

Martin Kavanagh fired over a brace for Carlow, while Shane Conway and Podge Boyle kept the Kerry scoreboard moving.

Two more Kavanagh frees and one from Chris Nolan brought Carlow back on level terms by the 64th minute. James Doyle helped sent Carlow in front, but late efforts from Conway, Shane Nolan and Michael O’Leary (2) won it for Kerry.

Both Meath and Westmeath were searching for their first points when they met in Páirc Tailteann in Navan, with the latter running out four-point victors.

At half-time it was 1-11 to 1-8 in Meath’s favour at the Navan venue, Jack Walsh scoring their goal.

The final round games will take place next weekend, but Kerry and Antrim have already assured their progression.

Joe McDonagh Cup Results

Kerry 2-22 Carlow 1-23

Westmeath 2-20 Meath 1-19

