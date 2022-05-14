Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 14 May 2022
Offaly come out on top of Tralee thriller and take big step towards Joe McDonagh final

Mayo and Kildare sealed their progression to the Christy Ring decider.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 May 2022, 4:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,414 Views 0 Comments
Offaly manager Michael Fennelly.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Joe McDonagh Cup results

Offaly 4-23 Kerry 2-28

Carlow 2-25 Down 1-19

Christy Ring Cup results

Mayo 2-23 Derry 2-18

Kildare 2-23 Sligo 2-14

London 1-29 Wicklow 2-16 

Lory Meagher Cup results

Cavan 2-14 Longford 0-28

Leitrim 2-16 Louth 2-18

Monaghan 0-17 Lancashire 0-16 

OFFALY TOOK A big step towards qualifying for the Joe McDonagh Cup final after a one-point win over Kerry in Austin Stack Park.

It was a nail-biting finish, though a thriller in Tralee, as Michael Fennelly’s side came out on top by the minimum, and in turn, all but knocked the Kingdom out of the running.

Daivd Nally’s massive 74th-minute effort proved decisive for the Faithful county, along with their four goals, two in each half.

Maurice O’Connor raised two green flags for Kerry in the second half, but Killian Sampson (two), David Nally and John Murphy were Offaly’s heroic goal-scorers. Goalkeeper Stephen Corcoran also produced a brilliant penalty save in the first half.

Elsewhere in the competition, Carlow kept themselves in the hunt with a 2-25 to 1-19 win over Down. They play Offaly next week, with the Mourne county now facing a survival battle.

Mayo and Kildare sealed their progression to the Christy Ring Cup final after wins over Derry and Sligo respectively this afternoon.

The decider will be played on the weekend of 21/22 May with the CCCC to confirm fixture details on Monday.

Goals in either half at MacHale Park helped the Green and Red advance, 1-12 to 1-8 up at half time. Captain Shane Boland finished with 0-12, as the hosts held on for a big win despite a late Derry rally and 66th-minute goal from Odhran McKeever.

Mayo now face into their third final in as many years, having bounced back brilliantly from a poor league campaign.

Goals from Mark Delaney and Shane Ryan were key as Kildare finished up nine-point winners over Sligo to maintain their 100% record and join Mayo in the final, while London retained their Christy Ring status elsewhere.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Longford, Louth and Monaghan in the Lory Meagher Cup. The former two counties will contest the decider, which will also be played on 21/22 May.

Today’s Nickey Rackard Cup action is currently underway.

The42 Team

