Antrim and Kerry to contest Joe McDonagh Cup final after big results on dramatic day

Joe McDonagh Cup results

Antrim 2-21 Kerry 0-29

Offaly 0-17 Carlow 0-22

Down 2-28 Meath 2-19

ANTRIM AND KERRY will contest the 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup final after some big results in the competition on a dramatic afternoon.

The Kingdom were two-point winners when the sides met in Belfast today, emerging victorious on a scoreline of 0-29 to 2-21.

Against the odds, Stephen Molumphy’s men reached their third straight decider after holding on at Corrigan Park and seeing another result go in their favour.

Captain Paudie O’Connor ultimately fired the match-winning point six minutes into added time, after two quick-fire goals from Conal Bohill and Neil McManus threatened to derail Kerry’s day.

That happened Offaly: their bid to reach the decider coming to a disappointing end in Tullamore, where Carlow triumphed by five points.

The Faithful county needed to draw or win at home today after last weekend’s victory over the Kingdom, but Carlow upset the odds.

Chris Nolan top-scored for the victors with 0-7 from play, while Eoghan Cahill did so for Offaly, registering 0-13 (11 frees).

Joe McDonagh Cup Table after Round 5



Antrim 2-21 v 0-29 Kerry#JoeMcDonaghCup #Hurling #GAA #gaaleaguetables pic.twitter.com/8ITg7d8okT — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) May 21, 2022

Antrim and Kerry will now go head-to-head for glory in Croke Park on 4 June in a repeat of the 2020 final.

They also advance to the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-finals on the weekend of 11/12 June.

They’ll meet the third-placed Leinster and Munster senior championship teams, while the prospect remains that the bottom Munster team could face the Kingdom in a play-off to determine who takes a 2023 Liam MacCarthy Cup place.

Elsewhere today, Down condemned Meath to relegation; the two counties going head-to-head in a straight shoot-out with the loser dropping to the Christy Ring Cup for 2023.