Joe McQuillan confirmed as referee for All-Ireland SFC final

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Joe McQuillan will referee the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final between Mayo and Tyrone on 11 September.

McQuillan, from the Kill Shamrocks club in Cavan, has previously refereed three All-Ireland finals.

His first senior final was the 2011 decider between Dublin and Kerry, while he also took charge of the 2013 and 2017 finals between Dublin and Mayo.

McQuillan has also refereed an All-Ireland U21 final (2006), All-Ireland senior club final (2008), three Leinster finals, one Munster final and two Ulster finals.

In this year’s All-Ireland SFC championship he took charge of the Limerick v Waterford game in the Munster championship, the Connacht semi-final meeting of Roscommon and Galway and the Donegal v Tyrone Ulster semi-final.

His umpires on the day will be Ciaran Brady and T.P Gray (Kill Shamrocks), Jimmy Galligan (Killygarry) and Mickey Lee (Drumalee).

Meath’s David Gough will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Brendan Cawley of Kildare, and the sideline official will be Down’s Ciaran Branagan.

