This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland goalkeeper ready for his 22nd season despite leaving League One side

Joe Murphy has parted company with Shrewsbury Town.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,394 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5120509
Joe Murphy playing for Shrewsbury Town against Peterborough United last November.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Joe Murphy playing for Shrewsbury Town against Peterborough United last November.
Joe Murphy playing for Shrewsbury Town against Peterborough United last November.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JOE MURPHY IS hopeful that he can continue playing beyond his 39th birthday as he begins his search for a new club.

The veteran goalkeeper is one of several players who has been informed by League One club Shrewsbury Town that he won’t be offered a new contract for next season. In spite of the news, Murphy is keen to play on for a remarkable 22nd season.

He told The42 today that while the Covid-19 pandemic will exacerbate the uncertainty over the future being felt by out-of-contract players, he’s not yet ready to bring the curtain down on a career that began with a senior debut in the First Division (Championship) with Tranmere Rovers way back in 1999.

“I’d like to keep going next year if possible,” he said. “It will be difficult with what’s happening in the world at the moment but I’m fit and I still feel good, so we’ll see what happens.”

Murphy, who turns 39 in August, was named in the League Two Team of the Year last season after achieving promotion with Bury. With financial difficulties leading to the club’s expulsion from the Football League, he moved on to Shrewsbury Town last summer.

Although the Dubliner spent most of the 2019/20 season providing back-up for Irish-qualified 23-year-old Max O’Leary, he did make 12 appearances across all competitions.

In one of those games – a win against Championship side Bristol City – he kept a clean sheet to help Shrewsbury book an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Liverpool.

shay-given-watches-joe-murphy Murphy training with Ireland in 2009 as Shay Given watches on. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Murphy was the goalkeeper on the Ireland U16 team that won the European Championship in 1998. He went on to earn two senior caps in friendlies, making his debut under Brian Kerr against Turkey in 2003 and playing against Algeria in 2010 for Giovanni Trapattoni.

He has experienced all four levels of league football in England, having played for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League during the 2002-03 season.

Related Read

10.06.20 When Saturday doesn't come: 'Let's face it, I'm lucky to still be in the game'

“Even though I’m 38, I still have that hunger where I just want to play games and I still feel fit enough to play,” Murphy said in an interview with The42 in January. 

“They say you should give it up as soon as your body says no, and at the moment I don’t feel like that at all. I played every minute last season and trained every day. You have to look after yourself a little bit more in regards to what you do, but I feel good.

“If nothing comes up in the summer then I’ll look at a bit of coaching, but I would love to keep playing. I still feel like I can do a job but it won’t be my opinion that matters in that regard, it’ll be the opinions of others.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie