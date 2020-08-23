This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland goalkeeper returns to the club where he made his professional debut 21 years ago

Joe Murphy and Tranmere Rovers have been reunited.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,849 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5183504

LEAGUE TWO SIDE Tranmere Rovers have announced the signing of veteran Irish goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

For the Dubliner, it marks a return to the club where he made his debut as a professional footballer 21 years ago.

soccer-nationwide-league-division-one-manchester-city-v-tranmere-rovers Joe Murphy pictured with Tranmere Rovers during the 1999-2000 season. Source: EMPICS Sport

Having just turned 18, Murphy was given his Tranmere bow by John Aldridge in a First Division (Championship) game during the early stages of the 1999-2000 campaign.

He went on to play in the League Cup final later that season as the Prenton Park outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in the last decider to be played at the old Wembley.

Murphy, who turned 39 on Friday, has now signed up for his 22nd season of competitive first-team football by signing a one-year contract with the Merseyside outfit. He had been a free agent since his deal at League One club Shrewsbury Town expired in June. 

“He provides the team with a lot of experience,” Tranmere manager Mike Jackson said of his newest recruit. “He knows the football club really well, we have had a really good look at him in the last few weeks. He fits the group and he is a great character. It is a great signing.”

Murphy was named in the League Two Team of the Year last summer after achieving promotion with Bury. With a financial collapse leading to the club’s expulsion from the Football League, he then moved on to Shrewsbury Town.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Although he spent most of the 2019-20 season providing back-up for Irish-qualified 23-year-old Max O’Leary, he did make 12 appearances across all competitions. In one of those games – a win against Championship side Bristol City – he kept a clean sheet to help Shrewsbury book an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Liverpool. 

Screen Shot 2020-08-23 at 12.36.16 Source: Tranmere Rovers FC

Murphy was the goalkeeper on the Ireland U16 team that won the European Championship in 1998. He went on to earn two senior caps in friendlies, making his debut under Brian Kerr against Turkey in 2003 and playing against Algeria in 2010 for Giovanni Trapattoni.

He has experienced all four levels of league football in England, having also played for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League during the 2002-03 season.

Following on from Lee O’Connor’s loan move from Celtic, Murphy is the second Irishman this week to sign for Tranmere, who were relegated from League One in June when a points-per-game method was used to determine final placings after the season was brought to a premature conclusion by Covid-19.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie